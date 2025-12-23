Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mend SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Mend.io. Raven Runtime SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing large open source footprints should start with Mend SCA for its reachability analysis, which actually eliminates false positives by confirming whether vulnerable code paths are exploitable in your specific application. The tool covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment across continuous repository monitoring, and its SBOM generation integrates cleanly into existing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary driver; Mend handles it competently but doesn't differentiate there the way it does on vulnerability prioritization.
Teams running polyglot cloud applications who are drowning in open-source vulnerability noise should start with Raven Runtime SCA; its CPU-level reachability analysis actually tells you which CVEs can execute, not just which ones exist in your dependencies. The runtime prioritization cuts triage work by eliminating the 80% of vulnerabilities your code never touches, and multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and seven others means you're not swapping tools between services. Skip this if your supply chain risk strategy lives entirely in pre-deployment scanning or if you need SBOM generation to be your primary control; Raven assumes you're already past the build gate and need to know what's actually exploitable in production.
SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities
Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Mend SCA vs Raven Runtime SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Mend SCA: SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management..
Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mend SCA differentiates with Open source vulnerability detection and scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, Open source license compliance management. Raven Runtime SCA differentiates with Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP).
Mend SCA is developed by Mend.io. Raven Runtime SCA is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mend SCA and Raven Runtime SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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