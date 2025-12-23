Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mend DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mend.io. Start Left® Security DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping web applications and APIs who need runtime vulnerability detection without waiting for code review cycles will find Mend DAST's integration into active CI/CD pipelines the core strength here. The tool tests running applications directly rather than static artifacts, which catches logic flaws and configuration issues that SAST alone misses. Skip this if your primary concern is pre-deployment scanning or you need deep API fuzzing capabilities; Mend DAST excels at catching what's live, not preventing what might ship.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping code through active CI/CD pipelines should choose Start Left® Security DAST for real-world attack simulation against live applications before production deployment. The tool integrates directly into pipeline workflows and prioritizes vulnerabilities by actual business impact rather than raw severity scores, which cuts triage time for teams managing large application portfolios. Start Left® Security DAST is weaker on NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) automation compared to static analysis tools that map findings to asset inventories, so it works best paired with complementary risk management processes rather than as your sole risk quantification engine.
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
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Common questions about comparing Mend DAST vs Start Left® Security DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..
Start Left® Security DAST: DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mend DAST differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows. Start Left® Security DAST differentiates with Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments.
Mend DAST is developed by Mend.io. Start Left® Security DAST is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mend DAST and Start Left® Security DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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