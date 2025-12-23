Mend AI Native AppSec Platform: AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for open source security, Static Application Security Testing for proprietary code, Container security scanning..

Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.