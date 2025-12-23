Mend AI Native AppSec Platform

Development teams shipping code fast will find real value in Mend AI Native AppSec Platform's reachability analysis, which actually deprioritizes the noise most SCA tools create by filtering vulnerabilities to those your code can reach. The platform covers SCA, SAST, container scanning, and dependency management across 271-person vendor backing a genuinely multi-stage pipeline rather than bolting features together. Skip this if your organization needs DAST or API security as a centerpiece; those are present but not the platform's strength, and you're paying for AI-native capabilities you won't use if you're primarily hunting for runtime flaws in production.