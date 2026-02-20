Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
MeerCAT-Pro is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Secure Decisions. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by SecuLore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams responsible for wireless security posture will find MeerCAT-Pro's strength in asset discovery and location tracking; the GIS-based visualization turns wireless inventory from a spreadsheet problem into something you can actually act on across multiple sites. On-premises deployment and native integrations with Kismet and Wireshark mean it fits cleanly into existing detection workflows without forcing new tooling. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or if you need detection-to-response automation; MeerCAT-Pro prioritizes the Identify and Detect phases of NIST CSF but leaves the incident response half to you.
SecuLore Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting critical infrastructure need SecuLore Attack Surface Management because its US-based SOC team provides the analyst context that turns raw vulnerability data into actual remediation priorities. The service combines agentless asset discovery across hybrid environments with continuous AI-driven threat detection aligned to NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5.1, meaning you're not just finding what's exposed but monitoring it in real time. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational bandwidth to act on weekly or monthly vulnerability assessments, or if you're looking for a self-service tool without human analyst involvement.
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.
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Common questions about comparing MeerCAT-Pro vs SecuLore Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..
SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MeerCAT-Pro differentiates with GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization. SecuLore Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance.
MeerCAT-Pro is developed by Secure Decisions. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is developed by SecuLore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
MeerCAT-Pro and SecuLore Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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