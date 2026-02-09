Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..

MindFort: AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps. built by MindFort. Core capabilities include AI agent-based penetration testing, Interactive chat interface for live security testing collaboration, Long-running automated security task execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.