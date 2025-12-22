Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by CloudMatos. Semgrep Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in dependency warnings will see immediate value in MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis because its AI-powered false positive reduction actually cuts noise instead of just claiming to. The tool maps direct and transitive dependencies across npm, Maven, and PyPI while generating automated patch pull requests, which addresses the NIST GV.SC supply chain risk requirement without requiring dedicated AppSec headcount. Skip this if your organization needs binary or container scanning as a primary feature; MatosSphere handles Docker and Kubernetes but positions open-source vulnerability detection as the core strength.
Development teams shipping code faster than they can audit dependencies will cut through noise with Semgrep Supply Chain's reachability analysis, which confirms whether a vulnerable package actually touches your code instead of flagging every transitive dependency as critical. The tool covers eight languages across cloud deployment and flags malicious packages from an 80,000-package database with same-day response, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if license compliance is your primary driver or your codebase is heavily polyglot beyond the supported languages; the real value is in eliminating false positives from unreachable vulnerabilities.
SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps
SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis vs Semgrep Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses..
Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses. Semgrep Supply Chain differentiates with Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis is developed by CloudMatos. Semgrep Supply Chain is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis and Semgrep Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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