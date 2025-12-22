MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses..

Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.