Matos AI SPM is a commercial ai spm tool by CloudMatos. Opsin is a commercial ai spm tool by Opsin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud AI deployments need Matos AI SPM because it catches misconfigurations in LLM services and AI pipelines before they reach production, not just after. The tool covers the full AI lifecycle from training through runtime with agentless monitoring, and its specific detection for OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock misconfiguration means teams skip the custom detection work. Skip this if your AI infrastructure is still siloed in a single cloud or if you're looking for a general-purpose CSPM that happens to touch AI; Matos is purpose-built for AI-specific attack paths and assumes you're already managing cloud posture elsewhere.
AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services
AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks.
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Common questions about comparing Matos AI SPM vs Opsin for your ai spm needs.
Matos AI SPM: AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI pipeline monitoring from training to deployment, Agentless monitoring of AI services, components, and SDKs, Automated misconfiguration detection in AI pipelines..
Opsin: AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks. built by Opsin. Core capabilities include AI Cataloging: continuous discovery of AI agents, copilots, and internal apps, AI Risk Assessment: identifies sensitive data exposed to AI tools with actionable context, AI Security Posture Management: remediates oversharing, misconfigurations, and excessive data access..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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