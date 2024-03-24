Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
massdns is a free external attack surface management tool. Smogcloud is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers running subdomain enumeration campaigns will get the most from massdns; its multi-threaded stub resolver processes 350,000+ queries per second, making it the fastest option for bulk DNS reconnaissance at scale. The 3,417 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption in red teams, and the free pricing means zero friction for integration into custom reconnaissance pipelines. Skip this if your team needs a managed, point-and-click subdomain discovery tool; massdns requires command-line comfort and assumes you're building automation around raw DNS data.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts will find Smogcloud's value in its speed; a Go-based tool discovers internet-facing assets faster than clicking through the console, and the free pricing removes procurement friction for proof-of-concept work. Its 347 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters for tools living in your IaC pipeline. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or deep asset context beyond discovery; Smogcloud is deliberately AWS-only and lightweight on enrichment.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing massdns vs Smogcloud for your external attack surface management needs.
massdns: A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)..
Smogcloud: A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
massdns is open-source with 3,417 GitHub stars. Smogcloud is open-source with 347 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
massdns and Smogcloud serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Security Tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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