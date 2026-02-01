Manifest Platform: SBOM management platform for software supply chain compliance and governance. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include SBOM and AIBOM generation and enrichment, Third-party SBOM validation, Secure SBOM sharing via email..

Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management: SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security. built by VigilantOps. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and certification, Third-party SBOM ingestion, Continuous vulnerability monitoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.