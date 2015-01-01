Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. StealthMole Telegram Tracker is a commercial digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Enterprise security and fraud teams investigating organized cybercrime will find StealthMole Telegram Tracker essential because it's one of the few tools that actually maps criminal infrastructure across Telegram's public and private channels at scale. The relational analysis capability catches connections between dealers, scam networks, and stolen credential markets that keyword search alone would miss, and NIST DE.CM coverage confirms continuous monitoring of these high-velocity channels. Skip this if your team needs to investigate consumer-facing threats or social engineering; Telegram OSINT only pays off when you're actively hunting organized crime cells or tracking specific criminal markets over time.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram.
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs StealthMole Telegram Tracker for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
StealthMole Telegram Tracker: OSINT tool for investigating cybercrime activity on Telegram. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. StealthMole Telegram Tracker differentiates with Privacy-preserved Telegram OSINT for investigations, Advanced search and filtering with keywords and search operators, Coverage of public and private Telegram groups, channels, and chat logs.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StealthMole Telegram Tracker is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and StealthMole Telegram Tracker serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Investigation. Key differences: Lunar is Free while StealthMole Telegram Tracker is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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