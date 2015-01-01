Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. StealthMole Darkweb Tracker is a commercial digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for evidence of data breaches, credential theft, or insider threats before they hit mainstream channels should run StealthMole Darkweb Tracker. The platform crawls 52 distinct data categories across restricted forums and black markets with historical snapshots for timeline analysis, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE phases of NIST CSF 2.0 where most competitors only dabble. Skip this if your team lacks the analyst bandwidth to act on raw findings; StealthMole surfaces signals but leaves investigation and response tuning to your people.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation.
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs StealthMole Darkweb Tracker for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
StealthMole Darkweb Tracker: Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Comprehensive data collection from hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites including invite-only and limited-access sources, Advanced search with 52 filters covering network, personal information, crypto wallets, files, and OSINT indicators, Data canvas for visualizing connections, patterns, and trends between data points..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. StealthMole Darkweb Tracker differentiates with Comprehensive data collection from hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites including invite-only and limited-access sources, Advanced search with 52 filters covering network, personal information, crypto wallets, files, and OSINT indicators, Data canvas for visualizing connections, patterns, and trends between data points.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StealthMole Darkweb Tracker is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and StealthMole Darkweb Tracker serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Investigation. Key differences: Lunar is Free while StealthMole Darkweb Tracker is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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