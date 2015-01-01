Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

StealthMole Darkweb Tracker: Deep & dark web intelligence platform for threat monitoring & investigation. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Comprehensive data collection from hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites including invite-only and limited-access sources, Advanced search with 52 filters covering network, personal information, crypto wallets, files, and OSINT indicators, Data canvas for visualizing connections, patterns, and trends between data points..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.