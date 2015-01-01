Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. StealthMole Credential Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
StealthMole Credential Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential exposure alerts will find real value in StealthMole Credential Protection because it separates signal from noise by hunting stolen credentials across three distinct dark web attack vectors: malware-infected machines, combo list marketplaces, and breached databases. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring with actual incident characterization rather than just raw dark web feeds. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to action 50+ monthly alerts or if you need credential protection bundled with broader threat intelligence; StealthMole is purpose-built for teams that want to know exactly which usernames, passwords, and domains are compromised and where they surfaced.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials.
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs StealthMole Credential Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
StealthMole Credential Protection: Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout)..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. StealthMole Credential Protection differentiates with Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout).
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StealthMole Credential Protection is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and StealthMole Credential Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Alerting. Key differences: Lunar is Free while StealthMole Credential Protection is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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