Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

StealthMole Credential Protection: Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout)..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.