Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. StealthMole is a free digital risk protection tool by StealthMole. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Threat intelligence teams operating in regulated industries need dark web visibility without the friction of traditional vendor relationships, and StealthMole delivers that as a free platform with immediate access to credential monitoring and breach data tracking. The tool's Darkweb Tracker module and compromised dataset detection cover the Identify function effectively, letting teams spot exposure before incidents spiral. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or playbook automation; StealthMole is investigation-focused, not response-focused, and its small Singapore-based team means you're betting on sustained product velocity rather than vendor scale.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs StealthMole for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
StealthMole: Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. StealthMole differentiates with Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StealthMole is developed by StealthMole. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and StealthMole serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Investigation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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