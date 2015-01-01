Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

ShadowDragon Horizon Identity: OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.