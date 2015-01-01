Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ShadowDragon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating digital identities across fraud, insider threat, and incident response will find value in Horizon Identity's ability to collapse 600+ OSINT sources into correlated results from a single data point, cutting the manual cross-platform legwork in half. The tool's strength in ID.AM and DE.AE alignment shows it prioritizes rapid identity validation and anomaly correlation over investigative depth. This is not the right fit if you need integration with your existing case management system or if you're looking for attribution confidence scoring; Horizon Identity excels at fast triage and elimination, not courtroom-ready analysis.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Lunar vs ShadowDragon Horizon Identity for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
ShadowDragon Horizon Identity: OSINT tool for digital identity investigation across 600+ public sources. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity differentiates with Investigation initiation from a single data point (username, email, alias, or phone number), Search across 600+ publicly available OSINT sources, Unified view aggregating accounts, records, and signals.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is developed by ShadowDragon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar integrates with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido and 2 more. ShadowDragon Horizon Identity integrates with Horizon Investigate, Horizon Monitor, SocialNet. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Lunar and ShadowDragon Horizon Identity serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Investigation. Key differences: Lunar is Free while ShadowDragon Horizon Identity is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox