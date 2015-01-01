Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser: Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.