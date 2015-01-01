Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser
Enterprise threat hunters and incident response teams investigating ransomware operations need Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser because it isolates dark web reconnaissance from your production network without leaving forensic traces. The virtual machine architecture with Tor and I2P access maps directly to NIST DE.AE (Adverse Event Analysis), letting you track threat actor communications and leak sites without exposing your infrastructure or attribution. Skip this if your team lacks the operational discipline to run disconnected investigations or if you need post-compromise forensics across your own systems; this tool is purpose-built for one job, not a platform.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser: Virtual machine for secure, anonymous dark web investigation via Tor and I2P. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser differentiates with Virtual machine for dark web access, Tor network access, I2P network access.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Investigation, Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Lunar is Free while Searchlight Cyber Stealth Browser is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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