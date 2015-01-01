Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Searchlight Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting ransomware actors and extortion threats will get the most from Searchlight Cyber Cerberus; its 15+ years of dark web history and ransomware-specific intelligence tracking let you map threat actor behavior and negotiation patterns before incidents land on your network. The combination of stealth Tor/I2P access, username pivoting, and AI-powered conversation summarization maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, giving you detection and analysis capabilities most threat intel platforms skip. Skip this if your priority is surface web monitoring or you need integration with existing SOAR workflows; Cerberus is built for deep, manual investigation by teams with dedicated threat intelligence staff.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs Searchlight Cyber Cerberus for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. Searchlight Cyber Cerberus differentiates with Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and Searchlight Cyber Cerberus serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Investigation, Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Lunar is Free while Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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