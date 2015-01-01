Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus: Cerberus: Searchlight Cyber's dark web investigation tool. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Comprehensive dark web database with 15+ years of historic data, Stealth Browser for anonymous Tor and I2P access, Ransomware intelligence tracking and insights..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.