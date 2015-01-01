Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Outtake OSINT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Outtake. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, vendor maturity, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scattered threat signals across social media, forums, and the open web will find real value in Outtake OSINT's ability to cluster and correlate those narratives into actionable intelligence. The platform's multi-media analysis, location-based risk mapping, and third-party vendor monitoring address the specific gaps most organizations leave open between their network defenses and external brand/supply chain threats. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated personnel to act on external intelligence; Outtake feeds continuous data streams that require someone downstream to operationalize findings, and weak intake processes will just create alert fatigue.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs Outtake OSINT for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. Outtake OSINT differentiates with AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Outtake OSINT is developed by Outtake with Unknown employees. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and Outtake OSINT serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Osint, Threat Analysis. Key differences: Lunar is Free while Outtake OSINT is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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