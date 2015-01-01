Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. OSINTERA is a commercial digital risk protection tool by OSINTERA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Startups and mid-market teams managing credential exposure risk without a dedicated dark web monitoring program should start with OSINTERA. It catches stealer logs and employee credentials across underground forums and Telegram channels in real time, which catches compromises weeks before they surface in breach databases or trigger support tickets. The tradeoff is real: OSINTERA prioritizes detection and alerting over response automation, so you still own the remediation workflow once alerts land in your SIEM.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Dark web intelligence platform for stealer log and credential exposure detection.
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs OSINTERA for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
OSINTERA: Dark web intelligence platform for stealer log and credential exposure detection. built by OSINTERA. Core capabilities include Stealer Log Monitoring, Employee Credential Detection, Underground Forum Monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. OSINTERA differentiates with Stealer Log Monitoring, Employee Credential Detection, Underground Forum Monitoring.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. OSINTERA is developed by OSINTERA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and OSINTERA serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Analysis. Key differences: Lunar is Free while OSINTERA is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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