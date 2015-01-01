Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

OSINTERA: Dark web intelligence platform for stealer log and credential exposure detection. built by OSINTERA. Core capabilities include Stealer Log Monitoring, Employee Credential Detection, Underground Forum Monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.