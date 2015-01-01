Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

NordLayer NordStellar: Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for company mentions and data leaks, Real-time compromised credential detection, Data breach management and investigation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.