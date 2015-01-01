Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. NordLayer NordStellar is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Nord Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling attack surfaces will find the most value in NordLayer NordStellar's dark web monitoring and compromised credential detection, which catches data breaches before they become account takeovers. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis (NIST DE.CM and DE.AE) means you're detecting threats faster than your team can investigate them manually. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or access control hardening; NordStellar prioritizes threat exposure visibility over granular IAM policy enforcement.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs NordLayer NordStellar for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
NordLayer NordStellar: Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for company mentions and data leaks, Real-time compromised credential detection, Data breach management and investigation..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. NordLayer NordStellar differentiates with Dark web monitoring for company mentions and data leaks, Real-time compromised credential detection, Data breach management and investigation.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. NordLayer NordStellar is developed by Nord Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and NordLayer NordStellar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Lunar is Free while NordLayer NordStellar is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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