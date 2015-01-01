Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Moxso Data Breach Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Moxso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Security teams responsible for employee data exposure need Moxso Data Breach Detection because it catches breaches in real time across dark web, deep web, and surface web sources rather than waiting for your own incident response team to discover them. The tool monitors against hundreds of millions of data points and categorizes breach severity automatically, so your team can triage exposed credentials versus exposed home addresses in seconds. Skip this if your organization needs to monitor customer data breaches as well; Moxso is built specifically for employee-centric monitoring and won't give you visibility into third-party customer exposures.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs Moxso Data Breach Detection for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Moxso Data Breach Detection: Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Automatic alerts when employee data appears in external breaches, Continuous monitoring against hundreds of millions of data points, Data breach severity categorization..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. Moxso Data Breach Detection differentiates with Automatic alerts when employee data appears in external breaches, Continuous monitoring against hundreds of millions of data points, Data breach severity categorization.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Moxso Data Breach Detection is developed by Moxso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and Moxso Data Breach Detection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring, Alerting. Key differences: Lunar is Free while Moxso Data Breach Detection is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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