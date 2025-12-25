Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is a commercial mobile app security tool by Lookout. Quixxi Shield is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mobile app risk across iOS and Android will see immediate value in Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service's code-level analysis and real-time behavioral emulation, which catch malicious SDK injections and permission abuse that static scanners miss. The service maps findings directly to OWASP Top 10 and CVEs, making compliance reporting and remediation concrete. Skip this if your organization primarily distributes through managed app stores with pre-vetting; Lookout's strength lies in defending against supply chain threats in open ecosystems, not preventing what app marketplaces already filter.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps without dedicated security ops will find real value in Quixxi Shield's codeless protection model, which encrypts strings and detects tampering without requiring source code changes or native security expertise. The platform covers Android and iOS from a single dashboard, handles Lucky Patcher detection that most competitors skip, and its drag-and-drop configuration means you're live in hours, not weeks. Skip this if your org needs post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Quixxi prioritizes prevention and real-time monitoring over investigation depth.
Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service
Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications
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Common questions about comparing Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service vs Quixxi Shield for your mobile app security needs.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service: Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service. built by Lookout. Core capabilities include Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator..
Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service differentiates with Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator. Quixxi Shield differentiates with Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is developed by Lookout. Quixxi Shield is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service and Quixxi Shield serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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