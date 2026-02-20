Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LocateRisk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by LocateRisk. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl without the budget for invasive scanning will find LocateRisk's non-intrusive external risk assessment valuable; it maps third-party exposure against NIS-2 and KRITIS compliance requirements without needing network access or agent deployment. The platform's strength in asset discovery and supply chain risk (NIST GV.SC) comes at the cost of deeper internal visibility,don't expect the continuous monitoring or detection capabilities you'd get from a tool built for your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need real-time vulnerability response or incident investigation; LocateRisk is built for knowing who poses risk, not stopping active threats.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform.
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing LocateRisk vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LocateRisk differentiates with KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
LocateRisk is developed by LocateRisk. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LocateRisk and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Reporting. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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