LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..

Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.