LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..

Method Platform: Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense. built by Method Security. Core capabilities include Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.