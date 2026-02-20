Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LocateRisk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by LocateRisk. Method Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Method Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl without the budget for invasive scanning will find LocateRisk's non-intrusive external risk assessment valuable; it maps third-party exposure against NIS-2 and KRITIS compliance requirements without needing network access or agent deployment. The platform's strength in asset discovery and supply chain risk (NIST GV.SC) comes at the cost of deeper internal visibility,don't expect the continuous monitoring or detection capabilities you'd get from a tool built for your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need real-time vulnerability response or incident investigation; LocateRisk is built for knowing who poses risk, not stopping active threats.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with complex perimeter attack surfaces will get the most from Method Platform because its dual perspective assessment,attacker and defender views running simultaneously,catches exposure gaps that single-angle scanners miss. The tool's Bastion component handles continuous monitoring across large-scale environments while open APIs let you stitch findings into existing workflows without rip-and-replace. Skip this if you need recovery and incident response automation built in; Method prioritizes asset discovery and adversarial perspective over post-compromise operations.
Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform.
Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense
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Common questions about comparing LocateRisk vs Method Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..
Method Platform: Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense. built by Method Security. Core capabilities include Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LocateRisk differentiates with KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners. Method Platform differentiates with Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration.
LocateRisk is developed by LocateRisk. Method Platform is developed by Method Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LocateRisk and Method Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Critical Infrastructure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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