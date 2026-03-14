Identity Intelligence & Analytics: Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights. built by Linx Security. Core capabilities include Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity..

The Identity Knowledge Graph: Identity knowledge graph for access governance and IAM decision-making. built by Fabrix Security. Core capabilities include Unified identity knowledge graph modeling access, activity, and organizational context, Access graph showing identities, permissions, and resource relationships, Activity graph capturing login patterns and real usage data..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.