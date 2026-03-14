Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Identity Intelligence & Analytics is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Linx Security. The Identity Knowledge Graph is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Fabrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Identity Intelligence & Analytics
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl will see immediate value in Identity Intelligence & Analytics because it actually maps blast radius per identity instead of just flagging risky accounts in isolation. The tool covers both explicit and accumulated privilege across human and non-human identities, and its behavioral anomaly detection catches the access patterns that static role reviews miss. Skip this if you need identity governance workflow automation or provisioning; Linx Security is analytics and monitoring focused, not a full IGA platform.
Mid-market and enterprise identity teams drowning in access requests and unable to see who actually has what will get immediate value from The Identity Knowledge Graph's activity layer, which maps real usage patterns against permissions to surface the access that matters. The tool's continuous segregation-of-duties detection and blast radius analysis directly address NIST PR.AA and ID.RA requirements that most organizations treat as checkbox exercises. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet centralized identity data or if you're still managing access through email approvals and spreadsheets; The Identity Knowledge Graph assumes a baseline of identity hygiene that smaller or less mature teams won't have in place.
Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights.
Identity knowledge graph for access governance and IAM decision-making
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Common questions about comparing Identity Intelligence & Analytics vs The Identity Knowledge Graph for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Identity Intelligence & Analytics: Analyzes identities & entitlements to score risk and surface access insights. built by Linx Security. Core capabilities include Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity..
The Identity Knowledge Graph: Identity knowledge graph for access governance and IAM decision-making. built by Fabrix Security. Core capabilities include Unified identity knowledge graph modeling access, activity, and organizational context, Access graph showing identities, permissions, and resource relationships, Activity graph capturing login patterns and real usage data..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Identity Intelligence & Analytics differentiates with Entitlement classification across all identities, Privileged account identification (explicit and accumulated), Access blast radius mapping per identity. The Identity Knowledge Graph differentiates with Unified identity knowledge graph modeling access, activity, and organizational context, Access graph showing identities, permissions, and resource relationships, Activity graph capturing login patterns and real usage data.
Identity Intelligence & Analytics is developed by Linx Security. The Identity Knowledge Graph is developed by Fabrix Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Identity Intelligence & Analytics and The Identity Knowledge Graph serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both cover Graph, Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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