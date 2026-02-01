Lineaje Open Source Manager: Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning..

Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.