Lineaje Gold Open Source: AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source package and image integrity verification, Unified scanner integration with contextual analysis, AI-based autonomous vulnerability detection and remediation..

Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.