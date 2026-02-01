Lineaje Gold Open Source: AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source package and image integrity verification, Unified scanner integration with contextual analysis, AI-based autonomous vulnerability detection and remediation..

Lineaje Open Source Manager: Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.