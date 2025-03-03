Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than their security can review it should start with Veracode Application Risk Management Platform, which catches vulnerabilities in both traditional and AI-generated code before merge through real-time IDE feedback and automated remediation. Static analysis across 100+ languages, SCA for open-source risk, and CI/CD pipeline integration mean security findings land where developers actually work, not in a separate portal they'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or if you need a platform that equally strong on supply chain risk governance as it is on vulnerability detection; Veracode prioritizes finding and fixing code flaws over the compliance and policy enforcement piece.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code
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Common questions about comparing Legit VibeGuard vs Veracode Application Risk Management Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform: Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform differentiates with Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages.
Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit VibeGuard integrates with Cursor, Claude, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and 1 more. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Git repositories, IDE. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Legit VibeGuard and Veracode Application Risk Management Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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