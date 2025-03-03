Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. StackHawk AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by StackHawk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
Security leaders managing sprawling application portfolios across SMB to Enterprise will find StackHawk AppSec's real value in attack surface visibility and remediation bottleneck identification, where most AppSec programs actually break down. The platform's automated coverage rate calculation and vulnerability lifecycle tracking directly address NIST ID.RA and DE.CM functions that separate mature programs from reactive ones. Skip this if you need a developer-first tool that shifts testing left into the CI/CD pipeline; StackHawk is built for program oversight, not for engineers catching bugs before commit.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time
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Common questions about comparing Legit VibeGuard vs StackHawk AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
StackHawk AppSec: AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time. built by StackHawk. Core capabilities include Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement. StackHawk AppSec differentiates with Unified view of attack surface and testing coverage, Real-time vulnerability lifecycle tracking, Application risk prioritization based on data sensitivity and exposure.
Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. StackHawk AppSec is developed by StackHawk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit VibeGuard and StackHawk AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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