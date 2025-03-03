Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity is a commercial application security posture management tool by SignPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
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Common questions about comparing Legit VibeGuard vs SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity for your application security posture management needs.
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity: Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform. built by SignPath. Core capabilities include Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity differentiates with Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages).
Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity is developed by SignPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit VibeGuard integrates with Cursor, Claude, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and 1 more. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Legit VibeGuard and SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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