Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..

Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.