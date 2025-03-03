Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Semgrep AppSec Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
Development teams shipping code multiple times a day need Semgrep AppSec Platform to catch dependency and secrets vulnerabilities before merge, not after deployment. Its diff-aware scanning and pull request integration mean developers see actionable feedback in their workflow rather than in a security queue three sprints later, and the semantic analysis engine reduces noise on secrets detection by orders of magnitude compared to regex-only tools. Skip this if your organization runs mostly monolithic Java applications where you already have deep IDE plugin coverage; Semgrep's speed advantage matters most in polyglot, containerized environments where traditional SAST chokes.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
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Common questions about comparing Legit VibeGuard vs Semgrep AppSec Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement. Semgrep AppSec Platform differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis.
Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Semgrep AppSec Platform is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit VibeGuard integrates with Cursor, Claude, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and 1 more. Semgrep AppSec Platform integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Bitbucket and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Legit VibeGuard and Semgrep AppSec Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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