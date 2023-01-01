Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..

Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.