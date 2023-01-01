Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Plexicus ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
Startups and SMBs with fragmented security tooling across code, dependencies, and infrastructure will find value in Plexicus ASPM's automated remediation engine, which actually closes findings instead of just flagging them. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions across your entire software supply chain from git to cloud deployment, and its Codex Remedium Agent handles remediation at scale without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you need mature CSPM-only capabilities or vendor-agnostic IaC scanning beyond Terraform and CloudFormation; Plexicus is built for teams prioritizing developer velocity over exhaustive compliance reporting.
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Legit VibeGuard vs Plexicus ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement. Plexicus ASPM differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning.
Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Plexicus ASPM is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit VibeGuard integrates with Cursor, Claude, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Confluence and 1 more. Plexicus ASPM integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Legit VibeGuard and Plexicus ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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