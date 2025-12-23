Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in supply chain visibility gaps should start with Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security because it actually maps your SDLC assets end-to-end instead of just flagging vulnerabilities in isolation. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset management thoroughly, giving you the dependency tracing and shadow IT detection that most ASPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need real-time runtime threat hunting or if your supply chain is simple enough that a basic SCA tool solves your problem; Legit's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
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Common questions about comparing Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security vs Legit VibeGuard for your application security posture management needs.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls. Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Legit Security. Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security and Legit VibeGuard serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Software Supply Chain, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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