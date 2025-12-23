Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in supply chain visibility gaps should start with Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security because it actually maps your SDLC assets end-to-end instead of just flagging vulnerabilities in isolation. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset management thoroughly, giving you the dependency tracing and shadow IT detection that most ASPM tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if you need real-time runtime threat hunting or if your supply chain is simple enough that a basic SCA tool solves your problem; Legit's value compounds with complexity, not simplicity.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from disconnected scanners will cut through the clutter with Legit Security Vulnerability Management, which consolidates SAST, SCA, secret scanning, and IaC findings under one policy engine and surfaces only what actually matters to your business. The platform's customizable risk scoring tied to application context and automated remediation orchestration means your teams spend time fixing real problems instead of triaging false positives. Skip this if your organization lacks a mature CI/CD pipeline or runs mostly on-premises workloads; Legit is built for cloud-native shops with the velocity to operationalize security policies at scale.
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security vs Legit Security Vulnerability Management for your application security posture management needs.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security: ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls..
Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Automated SDLC discovery and correlation, Real-time inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, Visual models of systems, pipelines and controls. Legit Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Legit Security. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security and Legit Security Vulnerability Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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