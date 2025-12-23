Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform: AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions..

Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.