Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams drowning in duplicate findings across scanners will cut noise by 70% with Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform; its correlation and de-duplication engine actually closes issues instead of multiplying tickets. The code-to-cloud coverage with material change detection gives you signal on what broke between commits, not just inventory of everything broken. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk scoring over application context; Legit prioritizes the latter.
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform vs Legit VibeGuard for your application security posture management needs.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform: AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions..
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform differentiates with Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions. Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is developed by Legit Security. Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform and Legit VibeGuard serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox