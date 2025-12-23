Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams drowning in duplicate findings across scanners will cut noise by 70% with Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform; its correlation and de-duplication engine actually closes issues instead of multiplying tickets. The code-to-cloud coverage with material change detection gives you signal on what broke between commits, not just inventory of everything broken. Skip this if your priority is supply chain risk scoring over application context; Legit prioritizes the latter.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from disconnected scanners will cut through the clutter with Legit Security Vulnerability Management, which consolidates SAST, SCA, secret scanning, and IaC findings under one policy engine and surfaces only what actually matters to your business. The platform's customizable risk scoring tied to application context and automated remediation orchestration means your teams spend time fixing real problems instead of triaging false positives. Skip this if your organization lacks a mature CI/CD pipeline or runs mostly on-premises workloads; Legit is built for cloud-native shops with the velocity to operationalize security policies at scale.
AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform vs Legit Security Vulnerability Management for your application security posture management needs.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform: AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions..
Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform differentiates with Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions. Legit Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform is developed by Legit Security. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform and Legit Security Vulnerability Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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