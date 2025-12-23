Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform: AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud coverage with integration to development systems and AppSec testing tools, AppSec orchestration with correlation and de-duplication of findings, Root cause remediation to address multiple issues with single actions..

Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.