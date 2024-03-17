Security teams managing breach notification and employee credential exposure will find LeakedIn.com useful for fast, free triage of whether staff email addresses appear in known dumps. The tool searches over 12 billion compromised records across publicly indexed breaches, giving you a quick answer without budget friction. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring of your own data or dark web intelligence; LeakedIn is a one-time lookup service, not a subscription-based threat feed.

OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.