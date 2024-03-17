Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LeakedIn.com is a free digital risk protection tool. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach notification and employee credential exposure will find LeakedIn.com useful for fast, free triage of whether staff email addresses appear in known dumps. The tool searches over 12 billion compromised records across publicly indexed breaches, giving you a quick answer without budget friction. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring of your own data or dark web intelligence; LeakedIn is a one-time lookup service, not a subscription-based threat feed.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing LeakedIn.com vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
LeakedIn.com: Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LeakedIn.com and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Key differences: LeakedIn.com is Free while OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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