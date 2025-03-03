Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is a commercial application security posture management tool by Layer Seven Security. SaltWorks SaltMiner is a commercial application security posture management tool by Saltworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions
Enterprise and mid-market security teams running SAP S/4HANA or HANA will get the most from Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions because it's built specifically for SAP's attack surface, not retrofitted from generic application security tools. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle, from automated vulnerability scanning and anomaly detection on SAP event logs through incident forensics, which is rare in this category. Skip this if your organization needs broader application security posture management beyond the SAP ecosystem; the tool's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scan output from fragmented AppSec tools should start here; SaltWorks SaltMiner consolidates and normalizes findings across your entire portfolio so you actually see what's broken instead of fighting duplicate noise. It maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by giving you an asset inventory of thousands of applications tied to their scan results and trends, which most point solutions skip entirely. Skip this if your AppSec program is still single-tool or you need runtime application self-protection; SaltMiner is posture reporting, not detection.
Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA
AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data
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Common questions about comparing Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions vs SaltWorks SaltMiner for your application security posture management needs.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..
SaltWorks SaltMiner: AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data. built by Saltworks. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting. SaltWorks SaltMiner differentiates with Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions is developed by Layer Seven Security. SaltWorks SaltMiner is developed by Saltworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions and SaltWorks SaltMiner serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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