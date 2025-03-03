Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..

SaltWorks SaltMiner: AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data. built by Saltworks. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.