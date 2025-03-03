Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..

Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization: Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Dynamic service inventory with risk scoring, DeepTracing engine for function-level exploit analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.