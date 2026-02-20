Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..

ThreatAware: Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation. built by ThreatAware. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.