Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. ThreatAware is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ThreatAware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl need ThreatAware primarily for its duplicate elimination via timeline-matching, which actually stops you from chasing phantom inventory across your IT estate. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset and monitoring domains, with particular strength in ID.AM and DE.CM through real-time device and application tracking paired with continuous control validation across EDR, MFA, and encryption. Skip this if your organization needs deep incident response automation or threat hunting; ThreatAware prioritizes visibility and compliance over detection, and its 32-person vendor means patchy integrations with niche security tools.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation.
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper vs ThreatAware for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
ThreatAware: Centralized platform for asset visibility and continuous security control validation. built by ThreatAware. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers. ThreatAware differentiates with Automated asset discovery with duplicate elimination via timeline-matching technology, Continuous security control validation (EDR, MFA, encryption coverage), Real-time device and application inventory across the entire IT estate.
Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. ThreatAware is developed by ThreatAware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper and ThreatAware serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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