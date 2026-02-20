Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by rebasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT across on-premises, cloud, and IoT environments should evaluate Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for its genuinely agent-less asset enumeration, which catches devices that traditional scanners miss without the deployment friction. The agent-less approach maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance without requiring endpoint rollout across thousands of devices, and the platform's real-time inventory combined with integrated vulnerability assessment closes the gap between asset discovery and risk assessment faster than bolt-on solutions. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response playbooks or recovery orchestration; Rebasoft prioritizes visibility and configuration monitoring over post-breach workflows.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper vs Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management: Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform. built by rebasoft. Core capabilities include Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory.
Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is developed by rebasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper and Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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