Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper Orchestration is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lucidum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in manual asset-driven ticketing and compliance tasks should pick Lansweeper Orchestration because its no-code Flow Builder actually ships with asset intelligence already baked in, eliminating the connector-hell that kills most SOAR deployments. The platform covers ID.AM asset management and RS.MI incident mitigation with native automation triggers tied to vulnerability changes and device lifecycle events, letting you enforce compliance workflows without custom integrations. Skip this if your team needs incident response orchestration across disparate security tools first and asset inventory second; Lansweeper is built around what it knows best, which is devices and their vulnerabilities, not SecOps tool choreography.
Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data.
CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs.
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper Orchestration vs Lucidum Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..
Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper Orchestration differentiates with No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions. Lucidum Security Data Fabric differentiates with 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset.
Lansweeper Orchestration is developed by Lansweeper. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is developed by Lucidum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper Orchestration integrates with ITSM platforms, CMDB platforms, Collaboration platforms, Analytics/BI platforms, SecOps platforms. Lucidum Security Data Fabric integrates with Splunk, Elastic, Chronicle, Microsoft Sentinel, Sumo Logic and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Lansweeper Orchestration and Lucidum Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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