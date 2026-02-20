Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..

Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.