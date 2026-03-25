Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security
Development teams managing sprawling multi-language codebases will get the most from The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security because it actually scans across 500+ languages instead of forcing you into a narrow tech stack, then surfaces what matters through AI-driven triage rather than burying your team in noise. Support for SBOM generation and export paired with dependency vulnerability tracking addresses both the compliance checkbox and the actual risk, covering NIST ID.RA risk assessment cleanly. Skip this if your org is locked into a single proprietary platform for supply chain security; The Code Registry assumes you're patching dependencies yourself, not waiting for a vendor to tell you how.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security: AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security differentiates with Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA and The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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