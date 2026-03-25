Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security: AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Holistic codebase security scanning across all repositories, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and export, Support for over 500 programming languages..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.