Snyk Open Source License Compliance

Development teams shipping open source at scale need Snyk Open Source License Compliance because it catches license risk before code merges, not after deployment; pull request gating forces the decision upstream where developers can actually fix it. The tool's CI/CD integration and automated policy enforcement map directly to GV.SC supply chain risk controls, and SBOM generation gives you the artifact legal and procurement actually need. Skip this if your org treats open source compliance as a quarterly audit exercise rather than a continuous control; Snyk assumes you want friction in the dev workflow, and that's the point.