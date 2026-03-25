Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Sec1 Scopy: AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.