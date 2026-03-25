Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Sec1 Scopy is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast need Sec1 Scopy to catch open-source vulnerabilities before they ship, not after they're exploited. Its AI-driven prioritization cuts through noise by ranking exploitability alongside severity, and the 320,000+ vulnerability database with transitive dependency detection means you're not missing the second-order risks that static scanners overlook. Skip this if your team needs license compliance as your primary lever; Scopy scans licenses but doesn't enforce policy workflows the way specialized tools do.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Sec1 Scopy for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Sec1 Scopy: AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Sec1 Scopy differentiates with Open-source library and component vulnerability scanning, Direct and transitive dependency vulnerability detection, AI-based vulnerability prioritization by severity and exploitability.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Sec1 Scopy is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA integrates with AWS Marketplace. Sec1 Scopy integrates with Azure Pipelines, GitHub, ServiceNow, Jira, Jenkins and 24 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Labrador SCA and Sec1 Scopy serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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