Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Scantist TrustX is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Scantist. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Scantist TrustX because it actually prioritizes what to fix in your supply chain instead of drowning you in SBOM noise; AI-powered vulnerability ranking cuts the triage work that kills adoption. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment equally well, meaning you get both visibility into third-party components and the context to act on threats that matter. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy CI/CD systems or enterprise support infrastructure; Scantist is built for teams that can move quickly and tolerate a smaller vendor footprint.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Scantist TrustX for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Scantist TrustX: AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt. built by Scantist. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and analysis, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization, Binary vulnerability profiling..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Scantist TrustX differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and analysis, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization, Binary vulnerability profiling.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Scantist TrustX is developed by Scantist. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA and Scantist TrustX serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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