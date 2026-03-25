Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Raven Runtime SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Teams running polyglot cloud applications who are drowning in open-source vulnerability noise should start with Raven Runtime SCA; its CPU-level reachability analysis actually tells you which CVEs can execute, not just which ones exist in your dependencies. The runtime prioritization cuts triage work by eliminating the 80% of vulnerabilities your code never touches, and multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and seven others means you're not swapping tools between services. Skip this if your supply chain risk strategy lives entirely in pre-deployment scanning or if you need SBOM generation to be your primary control; Raven assumes you're already past the build gate and need to know what's actually exploitable in production.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Raven Runtime SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Raven Runtime SCA differentiates with Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP).
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Raven Runtime SCA is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA and Raven Runtime SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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