Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Raven Runtime SCA: Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Runtime reachability analysis at CPU level, Vulnerability detection in open-source libraries and OS packages, Multi-language support (Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, PHP)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.