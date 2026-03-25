Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Raven Runtime Application Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Raven Runtime Application Protection
Teams running containerized applications across multiple clouds need Raven Runtime Application Protection because it detects exploits without waiting for CVE disclosures, catching zero-day attacks that traditional SCA tools miss entirely. Function-level reachability analysis means you're not drowning in false positives from vulnerable libraries your code never actually calls, and the 5-minute deployment with minimal overhead means you can enable it without the three-month security-versus-performance negotiation. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance scanning or if you're standardizing on a single vendor's CNAPP; Raven is deliberately focused on runtime exploit prevention, not the broader application security stack.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs Raven Runtime Application Protection for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Raven Runtime Application Protection: Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification. Raven Runtime Application Protection differentiates with Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response.
Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Raven Runtime Application Protection is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCA and Raven Runtime Application Protection serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Zero Day. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox