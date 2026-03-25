Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Raven Runtime Application Protection: Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.