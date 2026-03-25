Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. OpenSCA Project is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Startup security teams with limited budgets and no DevOps infrastructure will appreciate OpenSCA Project because it scans dependencies directly in the browser without installation overhead or vendor lock-in. It addresses ID.RA Risk Assessment by identifying known vulnerabilities in open source libraries before they ship, which is the most practical use of a free tool at that stage. Skip this if your team needs continuous scanning across CI/CD pipelines or remediation guidance beyond flagging vulnerable packages; OpenSCA is a point-in-time scanner, not a supply chain monitoring platform.
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCA vs OpenSCA Project for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
OpenSCA Project: OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCA and OpenSCA Project serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source, SBOM. Key differences: Labrador SCA is Commercial while OpenSCA Project is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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